Department of Emergency Services releases school bus safety awareness video

Orange County Executive Steve Neuhaus and the Orange County Department of Emergency Services have released a new public safety video aimed at raising awareness about the dangers and legal consequences of passing stopped school buses. The video (which can be viewed below and on YouTube at https://shorturl.at/fyQTv ) is part of the county’s ongoing School Safety Program and highlights real incidents captured by enforcement cameras installed on the exterior of school buses. These cameras are designed to identify and document vehicles that illegally pass stopped buses while children are entering or exiting.

“Protecting our children is a top priority, and this initiative adds a critical layer of safety for our children on their daily ride to and from school,” said Neuhaus. “This technology allows us to hold reckless drivers accountable and sends a clear message that the safety of our kids is non-negotiable. We urge every motorist to stay alert, slow down, and stop whenever a school bus has its red lights flashing.”

Stop-arm technology in use across multiple districts

In Orange County, there are currently over 1,000 school buses equipped with this technology across 14 different public-school districts, including:

Newburgh Enlarged City School District, Middletown City School District, Washingtonville Central School District, Kiryas Joel Village Union Free School District, Warwick Valley Central School District, Greenwood Lake Union Free School District, Goshen Central School District, Monroe-Woodbury Central School District, Valley Central School District, Minisink Valley Central School District, Highland Falls-Fort Montgomery Central School District, Port Jervis City School District, Cornwall Central School District and Pine Bush Central School District.

“Protecting our children is one of our highest priorities,” said Robert Doss, Orange County deputy commissioner of emergency services. “This video clearly shows how often this dangerous and illegal behavior occurs, and we hope it serves as both an educational tool and a deterrent.

Stopping for school buses is state law

Under New York State law, motorists are required to stop for school buses displaying red flashing lights, regardless of the direction of travel. Violations captured by these cameras result in a $250 fine issued directly to vehicle owners for a first offense.

“Not only is the number of violations captured on camera extremely alarming, but the number of close calls involving children nearly being struck while getting on or off a bus is difficult to comprehend,” said Peter Cirigliano, commissioner of Orange County emergency services. “I would not have believed how many motorists pass stopped school buses each day had it not been documented on camera. A key goal of this program is to retrain motorists, who are often distracted, to slow down and remain vigilant whenever they see a yellow school bus.”

For more information on the School Bus Safety Program, visit: https://www.orangecountygov.com/2478/School-Bus-Safety-Program