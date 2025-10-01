Diocese explains decision on Pike committee cancellation

In a letter responding to questions from the Pike County Democratic Committee regarding the decision to cancel the group’s scheduled use of Saint Patrick Parish Hall last week, the Diocese of Scranton said diocese policy prohibits parish buildings and facilities from being used for partisan political purposes.

A portion of the Sept. 29 response letter from Most Reverend Joseph C. Bambera, Bishop of Scranton, to Democratic committee chair Lisa Miller, reads as follows:

“Let me first acknowledge the time and effort that your organization invested in preparing for this event. I understand that the timing of this decision caused disruption and inconvenience. Nonetheless, the Diocese of Scranton needed to make this decision to adhere to its long-standing policy that guides the appropriate use of Catholic parish facilities.

As stated publicly on Sept. 18, our decision was based on Diocesan Statute #43, which explicitly prohibits parish buildings and facilities from being used for partisan political purposes or meetings. This statute is not new and is binding on all parishes and Catholic institutions within the Diocese. While the Diocese does not publish every internal statute publicly, these policies are well known and have been previously communicated to parish leadership.”

Bambera’s letter to Miller came after a decision by the diocese to prevent the Pike Democrats from using Saint Patrick to host their annual dinner fundraiser on Friday, Sept. 26, despite the group’s signed rental agreement made with the church in June.

“Thankfully, we were able to find another location for our event tonight,” Miller said on Sept. 26, days prior to receiving Bambera’s Sept. 29 letter to her explaining the decision. “Republicans have had breakfasts at the church before, and I believe there was Democratic petition event there in the past. If church policy regarding political events has changed, they should not cancel a contract that has been in place for months just days before an event.”

Bambera’s letter responding to Miller, which was forwarded to The Pike County Courier by Diocese of Scranton Communications Director Eric Deabill, addresses that issue.

“If there have been instances in the past where parish facilities were used by any political organization (Democrat or Republican) or any candidate (Democrat or Republican) in a way inconsistent with diocesan policy, those instances were likewise out of step with Diocesan Statute #43. We have communicated this clearly to the leadership at Saint Patrick Parish and are reviewing internal procedures to ensure full and consistent adherence moving forward.”

According to Miller, the diocese’s original announcement on the matter Sept. 18 via social media hinted at deception on the part of the Pike Democrats.

“While I appreciate that the bishop responded to our letter, it would be more meaningful if he publicly corrected [his earlier implication] that the Pike County Democratic Committee was responsible for hiding the ‘true nature’ of the event and acknowledged that breaking the contract had financial consequences for the committee.”

Included in Bambera’s letter to Miller is the following: “Our intent has not been to cast aspersions on your organization, its values, or your intentions.”

Deabill said a refund is appropriate.

“In regard to the deposit, the parish is certainly willing to refund the initial deposit and will surely be working to make sure that takes place,” Deabill said. “In regard to your question on anti-Democrat discrimination – as [seen] in the letter – there is no discrimination against either political party.”