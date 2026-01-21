Drivers should watch for snow squalls

With wintry weather just getting started in the region, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is reminding motorists to slow down, pay attention and use caution if traveling in wintry conditions, especially during snow squalls or low-visibility conditions that may occur.

According to the National Weather Service, a snow squall is a brief and intense period of heavy snow (up to 2 inches in 30 minutes), strong winds (30+ mph), and whiteout conditions (visibility less than ¼ mile). Due to their isolated and intense nature, snow squalls can catch drivers off guard and lead to major transportation impacts, including multi-vehicle crashes.

While avoiding or delaying unnecessary travel during winter weather is the safest choice, PennDOT offers this advice if motorists must travel and encounter snow squalls or blowing or drifting snow:

* Slow down gradually and drive at a speed that suits conditions.

* Turn on your headlights. If caught in a snow squall, turn on your hazard lights.

* Stay in your lane and increase your following distance.

* Stay alert, keep looking as far ahead as possible, and be patient.

* Use your defroster and wipers and keep windows and mirrors free of snow and ice.

* During whiteouts, come to a complete stop only when you can safely pull off the roadway.

* Do not stop in the flow of traffic since this could cause a chain-reaction collision.

* Do not pass a vehicle moving slowly or speed up to get away from a vehicle that is following too closely.

Last winter in Pennsylvania, preliminary data shows that there were 8,329 crashes, 29 fatalities, and 2,959 injuries on snowy, slushy or ice-covered roadways. Eleven of the people who died weren’t wearing a seat belt, and 17 of the fatalities were in crashes where a driver was going too fast for conditions and drove out of their lane.

Additional winter driving and other highway safety information is available at https://shorturl.at/YZ6lP.