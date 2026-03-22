DVES students participate in PMEA District 10 Elementary Band and Orchestra Fest

Three DVES students got to participate in the Pennsylvania Music Educators Association (PMEA) District 10 Elementary Band and Orchestra Fest on March 11 at the Nazareth Area High School. Students can be nominated by their school band/orchestra directors and then selected by a committee to participate. This year three students were nominated. Elyse Behnke was chosen for playing the violin, Norah Jaludi for playing the viola, and Macy Ellis for the trumpet.

Participating students worked on the concert music at school with their music teachers and then practiced all afternoon the day of the concert with the full band/orchestra. They performed the concert that same evening at 7 p.m. for friends, family, and the public.

These students were interviewed on DVE-TV to share their experiences.