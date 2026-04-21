DVES students report on the Special Olympics

On a bright, hot, sun shiny day, DVE-News/TV reporters set out for the Special Olympics, held at the Delaware Valley High School track. The reporters were impressed by where they set up to view the opening ceremonies, on top of the press box! From there they got to see Ashantia Dicette sing the National Anthem, the Lighting of the Torch with TJ Pulaski and Josie Lordi and the Special Olympics Oath with Trinity Cook.

They loved the Jazz band, led by Mr. Rick Bullock. They were impressed by how many people attended and participated. They interviewed many participants and teachers, as well as athletes.

When the students returned to DVES, they wrote about their Special Olympic experiences. They spoke of the courage of the athletes, the kindness and honesty of all the people in attendance. It was a wonderful experience for all.