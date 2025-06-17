ESU awarded funds for tennis courts

The United States Tennis Association (USTA) recently announced that it awarded a $200,000 Tennis Venue Services (TVS) grant to East Stroudsburg University Foundation, while USTA Middle States contributed an additional $20,000.

The grant funds, which total $220,000, were used for the renovation of the Wolbers Tennis Courts, which are the home of East Stroudsburg University’s women’s tennis team. The project, which included the reconstruction of the facility’s existing three courts and the addition of three new courts, was completed this summer. In addition to being utilized by the women’s tennis team, the university plans to partner with USTA Middle States and the local tennis community to launch public programming.

The funding was made possible by the expansion of the USTA’s Tennis Venue Services grant program this year, earmarking $10 million to support tennis infrastructure in order to meet the increasing demand for tennis courts as tennis participation continues to rise nationwide. The $200,000 grant marks the largest USTA investment in a single project as part of the expanded TVS grant program.

The TVS grant program is designed to enhance existing tennis venues and construct new ones in order to provide increased playing opportunities in communities across the country. Since 2005, the USTA has awarded more than $19 million in TVS grants and last year USTA grants impacted more than 500 courts in more than 60 communities.

“We are incredibly grateful to the USTA and USTA Middle States for their generous support of East Stroudsburg University and our women’s tennis program,” Dr. Allen Snook, Director of Athletics at ESU said. “This investment will not only elevate the experience for our student-athletes, but it will also allow us to engage with the broader community and expand access to the game of tennis. The renovated Wolbers Tennis Courts will become a hub for competition, instruction, and community programming, and we’re excited for the future of tennis at ESU.”

”Tennis is growing every year, and it’s important that we continue to support high-level college programs and facilities like the one at East Stroudsburg,” said Ben Zislis, Executive Director and CEO, USTA Middle States. “We are thrilled to support ESU and look forward to working together to see our sport grow locally in Middle States.”

In order to ensure that communities have access to safe, appealing and functional tennis environments, grant recipients also receive start-to-finish project management assistance from the USTA’s Tennis Venue Services team. It provides industry-leading experience in tennis court and facility design, as well as technical assistance, including construction document review and business development insight, to ensure the facilities can deliver tennis at a high level.