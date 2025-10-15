ESU nursing graduates achieve 95% pass rate on licensure Exam

East Stroudsburg University’s latest cohort of nursing program graduates achieved a 95% first-time pass rate on the National Council Licensure Exam (NCLEX-RN), exceeding state and national averages.

The group of 20 graduates became eligible to take the NCLEX-RN, a requirement to practice as a registered nurse, after completing the Bachelor of Science in Nursing program in May.

The pass rate earned by the cohort exceeds both Pennsylvania’s average pass rate of 94.8% and the national average pass rate of 91.9%, according to 2024 data of first-time exam takers.

All courses in the nursing program curriculum are designed to prepare students for the NCLEX-RN. Additionally, seniors due to graduate take a proctored predictor exam and attend a live review course during the spring of their final semester.

East Stroudsburg University’s nursing program is accredited by the Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing (ACEN) and fully approved by the Pennsylvania State Board of Nursing. The program is also a member of the Pennsylvania Higher Education Nursing Schools Association (PHENSA).

Find more about ESU’s nursing program at esu.edu/nursing.