ESU student raises nearly $40K for cancer research

From a very young age, East Stroudsburg University sophomore Savannah Zeaman understood the lasting impact teachers can have on their students.

Not only is it the reason Zeaman chose to major in early childhood and elementary education, it’s also what inspired her to begin a fundraiser that has raised nearly $40,000 towards cancer research since 2013.

That year, as Zeaman was beginning her own educational journey as a first grader at McDonald Elementary School in Warminster, Pa., she started Savannah’s Lemonade Stand as a tribute to her late kindergarten teacher, Kathryn Shelmire, who had died from cancer the year before.

“It was the first death that I ever experienced, so it really had a big impact on me,” Zeaman said. “I remember asking a ton of questions, just trying to figure out what I can do to prevent other people from feeling the way I was feeling at that moment, so that’s when I started my lemonade stand.”

Setting up on the sidewalk outside her home, Zeaman raised about $200 that she donated to the American Cancer Society. As Savannah’s Lemonade Stand grew and word of it spread, Zeaman saw the totals increase from a few hundred to several thousand dollars. She eventually incorporated raffles and art auctions and began donating the proceeds to the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia.

In her final fundraiser in 2023 before starting at ESU, she collected nearly $6,000.

“By that time, it grew into a huge event that was more of a year-long thing where I would also hold a clothing drive and collect clothes throughout the year that we would donate,” she said.

Though Zeaman has had to put the lemonade stand on hold while living and studying at ESU, she has continued her clothing drive and is closing in on her original goal of raising $50,000.

Looking back on the fundraiser’s humble beginnings 12 years later, Zeaman never expected her tribute to Shelmire would reach such heights.

“It was special to see it evolve but also amazing to just hear different stories from people in the community about how my work was affecting them or just their appreciation for it,” she said.

Meanwhile, as a student in ESU’s College of Education, Zeaman is learning how to have the same effect on others as Shelmire had on her.

“It’s just setting me up to just want the best for other people and do my part in helping other people out,” she said. “I’ve been able to meet a ton of people and understand their reasons for wanting to teach which has been a big help too.”

Zeaman said she hopes to explore other opportunities to raise money for Savannah’s Lemonade Stand as she continues her education at ESU.

“This is always something I’ll want to be a part of and always be thinking of new ideas to grow it,” she said.