Fall Market to debut

The first-ever Lackawaxen Fall Market, which will feature a variety of local vendors with everything from farm-fresh produce and homemade baked goods to crafts, handmade décor, specialty products, and more, is coming to Veterans Memorial Park.

It will be held each Sunday in September from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. in the park, located at 109 Scenic Drive. The event is rain or shine and promises to bring neighbors, families, and visitors together to shop local, discover unique goods, and celebrate community.

The market is organized by Growing Lackawaxen, a non-profit organization dedicated to enhancing the quality of life in Lackawaxen Township by creating opportunities for connection, celebration, and community support.

Confirmed vendors include Bee Hollow Crafts, Works of Art, Berger Hollow, Foxturnal, The Patchwork Kitchen, Gypsy Sou Macrame, Sacred Rose Organics, Strohs Farm, Kim & Andrews Farm Market, Mountain View Mushrooms, DiG’s Plants, Botanic Bakes, Dawn’s Home Décor, Ghriggeri Fine Olive Oils & Vinegars, Outdoor Nurture, Inc., Yurcik Farm, Bobbie Cook’s Bakery, Mountain View Mushrooms and The Succulent Shack.

With community spirit, fresh local offerings, and a scenic park setting, the Lackawaxen Fall Market is set to become an annual tradition for the township.

For more information and full vendor details, log onto https://shorturl.at/bVDIA.