Festival of Wood coming to Grey Towers

Celebrate National Public Lands Day at the annual Festival of Wood at Grey Towers National Historic Site in Milford on Sept. 27 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The festival is packed with activities, demonstrations and exhibits, offers something for everyone, and is free and open to the public.

Stroll the grounds as you enjoy a wide variety of activities and exhibits, enjoy early fall foliage, converse with the artisans, enjoy children’s activities, learn more about conservation from a variety of educators, and watch wood carving and tree trimming demonstrations throughout the day.

Wood artisans and vendors will be displaying their crafts and selling their products, including wooden miniatures, turned bowls, pepper mills, notecards, watercolors, photography, quilts, embroidery, birdhouses, furniture and much more.

This year, a special awards ceremony starts at 11 a. m. for the restored 1921 Big Pocono Fire Tower, a landmark of America’s early wildfire detection efforts spearheaded by Gifford Pinchot. At 1 p.m., a guided hike will depart from the trailhead for the Forest Discovery Trail and will lead attendees along the trail to the fire tower, where they will have the opportunity to take a guided tour to the top and learn more about its history and significance. The hike also offers a chance to explore the entire trail and its interpretive features.

Food trucks and stands will be featured from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., including coffee and doughnuts in the morning, and pizza, hot dogs and “smokin’ bites” in the afternoon.

Enjoy an appearance by Smokey Bear and Woodsy Owl at 2 p.m. and children’s activities from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Pool Terrace. To add to the celebration, the museum will be open for free self-guided tours of the first floor of the mansion from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

A special shuttle will run from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. from the lower grass fields on Old Owego Turnpike, up to the visitor parking area and proceed to the mansion, then make the return trip. Non-perishable food items will be collected for the Ecumenical Pantry at our hospitality tents and outside the mansion.

While on the grounds, enjoy movies in the Bait Box and browse the gift shop and visitor center. The event is rain or shine. Because the grounds include uneven terrain, walkways and stairs, comfortable shoes are recommended.

More information and a detailed schedule are available at www.greytowers.org/events.

This event is presented by the U.S. Forest Service and Grey Towers Heritage Association. GTHA is dedicated to supporting the U.S. Forest Service, conservation and building community through a wide array of historic, art and music events; grounds and museum tours; and historic preservation.