Farm Arts Collective will host a flower pick and design workshop on Saturday Aug. 23, 2025. The day begins at 9 a.m. with coffee at the new Agri-Cultural Center on Willow Wisp Organic Farm followed by a led tour by flower farmers and Farm Arts leaders, Tannis Kowalchuk and Jess Beveridge.

Participants will visit the three different annual flower fields and learn best practices in growing cut flowers, hear about flower trends, and see the new Willow Wisp varieties. Each attendee will select and cut their own flowers from an acre of over 35 varieties of annuals and perennials.

The workshop group will then return to the barn for an arranging session with instructions on flower design choices that consider color, shape, texture, and stem placement to build a dynamic and gorgeous arrangement. Participants will take home their flower design and are asked to bring their own vase and clippers (clippers will be provided if needed).

The event will be held rain or shine. The cost of class (including flowers) is $45. Register online at www.farmartscollective.org.

Farm Arts Collective Agri-Cultural Center is located at 38 Hickory Lane in Damascus.