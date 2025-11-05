Food banks offer help amid SNAP, federal shutdown

As Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits are being affected by the federal government shutdown, $5 million in emergency funding is flowing to food pantries throughout the commonwealth.

Anticipating the temporary pause in SNAP, Gov. Josh Shapiro allocated $5 million in emergency relief late last week to be distributed to food banks through the Pennsylvania Agricultural Surplus System (PASS). A decade old, PASS provides funds to food banks to purchase fresh produce, meat, dairy and other agricultural products from Pennsylvania farmers.

The money, according to an Oct. 31 press release, will be distributed using the state food formula to ensure equitable distribution across all 67 counties.

Local resources

Located at 321 5th St. in Milford, Ecumenical Food Pantry of Pike County is open Fridays from noon to 1:30 p.m. and 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. For more information, log onto https://shorturl.at/xtT3s or email pikefoodpantry@gmail.com.

A free community lunch is scheduled from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 20 at Good Shepherd Parish Hall, located at the corner of West Catharine Street and 5th Street in Milford.

SNAP benefits

Benefits will not resume until the federal government shutdown ends and/or funds are released to Pennsylvania. When payments resume, SNAP recipients will be notified.

Recipients of SNAP remain responsible for completing renewals and reporting any changes to income, contact information, or people in the household. According to the state, new federal law requires recipients to report work, schooling or volunteer participation to the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services.

For immediate food assistance, log onto pa211.org, feedpa.org, or pa-navigate.org.