Food pantry donations help make a difference

The Ecumenical Food Pantry of Pike County recently received donations from area veterans from and People Helping People (PHP), a nonprofit program of St. Patrick’s Church. American Legion Post 139 contributed donations totaling $10,000 for the second year in a row while PHP funded the cost of Christmas dinner hams and made a monetary donation during the holiday season.

“The Legion provides support to over 40 organizations,” Post Commander Jim Mulligan said. “Members voted unanimously to approve this support of the pantry.”

The donations from the Legion followed another initiative to prepare and serve 500 turkey dinners over the holidays to walk-ins and shut-ins in the area.

The mission of PHP is to provide assistance to less fortunate individuals and families experiencing financial hardship and in need of occasional help to meet basic life necessities.

St. Patrick’s works closely with the food pantry throughout the year through ongoing food donations, as well as a team of volunteers who work at the food pantry on a regularly scheduled basis distributing food and other necessary items for families in the community.

“2025 was an especially challenging year for the Pantry. We saw a sharp increase in families with children and seniors needing food support,” Pantry Treasurer Jim Snodgrass said. “At the same time, our food costs were escalating, and food donated through government-supported organizations was dropping. We are truly grateful and encouraged by the regular ongoing support from our veterans at the Legion. A huge salute to the Legion and their members. Thank you.”