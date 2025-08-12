Foundation receives funding for future hospital

The Pike Medical Foundation has been awarded a grant in the amount of $500,000 from the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services (DHS) to invest in vital equipment for the planned community hospital in Pike County.

As the only county in Pennsylvania without a hospital or urgent care facility, Pike County residents have been left severely underserved in all areas of healthcare. This award represents a critical step toward remedying disparity and advancing health equity in our region.

“This funding brings the Pike Medical Foundation Committee closer to realizing its goal of establishing a micro-hospital in Pike County. We are very thankful for Senator Baker’s and Representative Olsommer’s leadership,” said Pike County Commissioner Ronald Schmalzle.

The Pike Medical Foundation Committee has identified the Lehigh Valley Health Network hospital in Macungie, Pa. as the prototype of the community hospital it hopes to build in Pike. The 24/7 hospital features a full-service emergency room with 11 ER beds and 10 in-patient beds. Ambulatory diagnostics as well as imaging services, including X-ray, ultrasound, CT scan, and MRI, can also be completed on the premises.

The total estimated cost for such a project is approximately $30M, with $3.5M allocated to equipment and furnishings. The DHS grant funds will be used specifically for outfitting the facility, helping the hospital provider by offsetting the significant costs associated with furnishing a medical facility. The Medical Foundation Committee is actively pursuing additional funding sources, including additional grants from state and federal partners and has been met with substantial support with success in both awards of grants and the promise of future funds.

Although these grants are competitive across the Commonwealth, the committee remains optimistic.

“These opportunities are very promising, and we are hopeful that we will receive a portion of the full amount of these grants,” Commissioner Matthew Osterberg said.

“Between the grant awards, local fundraising initiatives, and partner contributions, we are confident that the required financing is attainable,” Commissioner Christa Caceres added.

“Greater Pike Community Foundation is proud to be partnering with the Pike County Commissioners and the Pike Medical Foundation Committee in this critical healthcare initiative,” said Rick Little, Greater Pike’s Executive Director. “This grant from the Department of Human Servies represents more than funding — it’s a commitment to our community’s well-being and future, and we’re grateful for the Commonwealth’s and Senator Baker’s and Representative Olsommer’s support in bringing essential medical services to our county’s residents.”

Established in 2023, by the Pike County Board of Commissioners, the Pike Medical Foundation Fund was created to raise and distribute funds to support, sustain, and enhance existing and future medical services within Pike County. To establish the Fund, the Commissioners allocated $2M of American Rescue Plan Act funds to create financial stability for a sustainable initiative that can address the growing medical needs of the region into the future.