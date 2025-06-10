On Thursday, June 19, and every third Thursday of the month, for a free community lunch at Good Shepherd Parish Hall (corner of W. Catharine and 5th Sts.) from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

It is free, no registration required, and everyone is welcome. Bring a friend, enjoy a delicious meal, and celebrate community through friendly conversation.

Coffee and tea are available when doors open. Lunch is served at noon.

This event is made possible by the Ecumenical Food Pantry of Pike County and Good Shepherd Episcopal Church as part of their outreach program.

To learn more about how to volunteer, donate, or access the pantry’s services, log onto the Ecumenical Food Pantry website at www.ecumenicalfoodpantry.org.