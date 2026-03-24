Free emergency-preparedness program coming to Port Jervis

The New York State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services will host a free NY Citizen Preparedness Training Program on Thursday, May 7, from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., at the VFW Post 161 located at 47 Owen St. in Port Jervis. This informative session is designed to equip individuals and families with the knowledge and tools needed to prepare for, respond to, and recover from emergencies and disasters.

This training will provide attendees with practical, easy-to-follow guidance on how to:

Develop a personalized family emergency plan.

Assemble essential emergency supplies.

Respond effectively during emergencies.

Take steps toward a faster recovery after a disaster.

Each family in attendance will receive a free emergency preparedness kit, helping them take immediate steps toward readiness.

The program is open to the public and offered at no cost, making it an excellent opportunity for community members to gain critical preparedness skills in a supportive environment.

Registration is required. Interested participants can sign up online at: https://shorturl.at/9DiUf.