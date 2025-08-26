Free grief workshop

Wayne Memorial Hospice invites community members who are grieving the loss of a loved one to participate in a free, six-week Grief Workshop running through Oct. 1, 2025. Designed to provide both education and compassionate support, the program aims to help individuals navigate the grief journey in a safe and understanding environment.

Each session will focus on grief as a natural and individual part of life’s transitions. Participants will be encouraged to explore their personal responses to loss, develop coping strategies, and share their experiences at their own pace and comfort level. The workshop emphasizes self-compassion, self-discovery, and healing.

Sessions will be held on Wednesdays from 4:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Wayne Memorial Hospital. While attendance at all sessions is encouraged for the most beneficial experience, participants are welcome to attend as many sessions as they are able.

The workshop will be held in the Chatlos Room(Second Floor) on Aug. 27., Sept. 3, 10 and 17; in the Inpatient Rehabilitation Dining Room (Third Floor) on Sept. 24; and again in the Chatlos Room on Oct. 1.

The workshop will be co-facilitated by Jill White, LSW, GC-C, and Pastor Norm Demming, MA, both of whom bring extensive experience in grief counseling and support.

No registration is required. For directions to the Chatlos Room or the Inpatient Rehab Dining Room, participants can stop at the hospital’s front desk upon arrival.

For more information, please call Wayne Memorial Hospice at (570) 253-8383 and leave a message.