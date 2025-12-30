The St. Patricks/St. Josephs Knights of Columbus John Paul II Council 13935 will sponsor a Free Throw Championship on Jan 17, 2026 in Delaware Valley High School’s New Gym.

Event will run from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and is open to boys and girls between the ages of 9 and 14. All participants will be recognized and qualifiers will have the opportunity to compete at the regional and state levels.

The high school is located at 256 US-6 in Milford.

For more information call Tom Koenig 570-439-2864 or Tony Cavallaro 570-840-5185.