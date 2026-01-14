Funding for area community park coming soon

Rep. Jeff Olsommer (R-Wayne/Pike) and Rep. Jonathan Fritz (R-Susquehanna/Wayne) - along with Sen. Lisa Baker Baker (R-20) and Sen. Rosemary Brown (R-40) - announced that four community parks in their areas will receive funding through the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources’ Community Conservation Partnerships Program (C2P2).

The West Ann Memorial Park in Milford Borough, will receive $250,000 for pavilion construction, installation of play equipment with required safety surfacing and fencing, ADA access, landscaping and other related site improvements.

The Carlton Drake Memorial Park in Wayne County, will receive $193,400 for pavilion renovation, pedestrian walkways and parking area, installation of play equipment with required safety surfacing, ADA access, landscaping and other related site improvements.

“Our community parks are the gathering spots for friends and family, so it makes sense to invest in these public meeting spaces,” the legislators said in a joint statement. “These funds will go a long way to improve recreational opportunities in our district.”

The legislators also mentioned that the Pennsylvania Route 6 Alliance will be receiving $462,300 for continuing to develop bicycle tourism assets, support tourism and continue to promote the PA Route 6 Artisan Trail, among other things.

Funding for this round of C2P2 comes from the Keystone Fund, Environmental Stewardship Fund and other funding sources.