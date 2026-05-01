Good Shepherd Parish Hall hosts free community lunch

The Good Shepherd Parish Hall (corner of W. Catharine & 5th Streets) will host a free community lunch on May 21 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. All are welcome and no registration is needed. The parish offers this community lunch every third Thursday of the month.

Coffee and tea is served at 11:30 followed by lunch at noon.

This monthly gathering is hosted by the Ecumenical Food Pantry of Pike County and Good Shepherd Episcopal Church as part of their community outreach program.

To find out more about volunteering, donating, or accessing food assistance, please visit: www.ecumenicalfoodpantry.org.