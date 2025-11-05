Great fun while doing good

The huge ballroom at the Tom Quick was rocking.

About 85 people were dancing to loud and energetic music with a strong, pulsating beat that drives the rhythm and makes you want to move. Cody the DJ read the crowd and set the pace. It was high energy and irresistible momentum. Everyone was having a great time. There was an open bar and sumptuous food.

On Oct. 30, The Milford Enhancement Committee (MEC) took over the role of hosting what has become an annual Halloween Party. The party was previously hosted by Eileen and Scott Smith for five years. The Smiths contributed all their spectacular decorations, including scary electronic statues and a photo booth. The money raised - mostly from ticket sales - was about $10,000 before expenses. All of it will go to the renovation of Ann Street Park. The MEC will use the funds to create a pavilion in the park which will further community get togethers.

The costumes were the highlight of the evening. The fun part of that was trying to figure out who was who. Sometimes people could figure out the costume, but couldn’t see the person wearing it. Other times they knew the person, but couldn’t figure out what the person was supposed to be.

“I know there are people here that I know, but I just don’t recognize them,” Julia Healy said.

Steve Rosado donned a long haired wig, but some didn’t quite know who or what he was supposed to be. Who did he think had the best costume? Luke Turano and his wife, who came as painter Bob Ross and a happy little tree respectively – in homage to Ross and his 80’s-eraPBS TV show “The Joy of Painting.” The “happy little trees” were about his philosophy of creativity, joy and finding beauty in nature, even in what some might consider mistakes. Today, Ross’ paintings sell for about $10 million – and interestingly enough, those listening to Rosado had absolutely no idea who Ross was.

Also in attendance were George Washington, Little Red Riding Hood and the big bad wolf, a glass of champagne, a prisoner, Diane Keaton, and the Phantom of the opera.

The winners of the costume contest were James and Brian Smtih (Best Couples’ Costume),

Dru Whitaker and Patricia Watwood (Best Individual Costumes, and Michael White (Best Overall Costume).

“I just want to thank everyone who came out to support the MEC and the Ann Street park and I hope they all had as good a time as I had,” Eileen Smith said.

The most poignant moment of the evening was when Cody, the DJ, played the song, “Come On, Eileen” and announced that Eileen Smith is now in remission from Stage IV cancer. He invited everyone to come on to the dance floor to support her, and as they surrounded her, there weren’t a whole lot of dry eyes in the room.

The Milford Masquerade was a tremendous success and it raised spirits and funds for the town.