Greater Pike breakfast mixer to bring nonprofits together

Greater Pike Community Foundation is inviting leaders of area nonprofit organizations to a breakfast networking event designed to promote information sharing and community building. The Annual Nonprofit Breakfast Mixer will be held on Thursday, April 30, at the Tom Quick Inn in Milford. The morning begins with a light breakfast at 9 a.m., with the program running from 9:30 a.m. until noon.

Representatives from each participating nonprofit will have an opportunity to speak about their organization’s programs and activities. Attendees also will learn about upcoming events and grant opportunities at Greater Pike and will get a chance to ask questions about funding and other topics.

“Our annual nonprofit breakfast is one of our favorite events of the year, bringing together our robust community of nonprofits in one room,” said Rick Little, Greater Pike’s executive director. “It’s a chance to share what your organization is doing, learn from others, and discover new possibilities for working together to benefit Pike County.”

The event is free, but space is limited. Participants are asked to register online at www.greaterpike.org/events.