Historical Society seeks donations

The Pike County Historical Society (PCHS) and Columns Museum is patiently waiting for its 2026 general operating support funding in the amount of $20,000 to be made available for use.

As this winter has been particularly costly for the society due to emergency furnace repairs, snow removal, and heating bills, the snow and brutally cold temperatures have affected visitation and program attendance, putting a strain on the budget.

The Historical Society remains open and hopeful and asks for the public’s help in weathering the storm. Donations are appreciated, are tax deductible, and can be sent to PCHS at 608 Broad St. Milford, Pa. 18337.

Please help by sending in a donation, purchasing a membership, or visiting the museum. Help us keep Pike County’s rich and wonderful history alive and well by making a donation today by logging onto www.pikehistorical.org and click on the “donate” button.

The PCHS was founded in 1930. Before obtaining the McLaughlin House in the early 1980’s, they occupied the space on the second floor of the Pike County Library, Forest Hall and often used store fronts in town for exhibits. Many people remember seeing the Lincoln Flag hanging on a shower rod in the upper rooms of the library, which is now the visitors center and community house.

Today, the Lincoln Flag is proudly displayed in the Lincoln Room of the Columns Museum. A long way from hanging on a shower rod - the famed blood stained flag is now housed in its own specially designed case and argon, a noble gas, has been introduced into the airtight case to aid in the preservation of the flag, known as an “anoxic encasement”. The Library of Congress has been researching and using anoxic encasements since the 1970’s, with successful applications used in many museums to enhance the longevity and care of their museum treasures.

The PCHS offers two floors of exhibits showcasing memorabilia and artifacts which tell the story of Pike County, its residents of note and their accomplishments, and the events which have shaped our history. You can find a Helene Curtis “Empress” perm machine on exhibit along with other essentials for early hair care and styling; visitors often mistake the “Empress” for an electric chair.

Other exhibits include Audubon’s Birds, early fishing equipment including a display case of various fishing lures recovered from the Delaware River in the 1970’s, Civil War, WWI, WWII and Korean War memorabilia and artifacts as well as a fine collection of original War Bond Posters. Exhibits about the Lenape Indians, Charles Saunders Peirce, Father Francis Craft, Chief Thundercloud, Smoky Joe Wood, the Davis-Bailey Family and more can also be found.

The Historical Society maintains a vast archival collection and local history and genealogy library with hours available by appointment. The Museum is open to the public for tours on Wednesday and Saturday from 1-4 and Sundays from 11-2. No appointment is necessary for tours.