Historical Society to host revolutionary lecture

Join The Pike County Historical Society for an informative presentation, and colonial-style cake and coffee, on Sunday Feb. 1 at 3 p.m. The event will be held in the Foundation Room

“Revolution 101: The History of American Independence” serves as a refresher course in all things revolutionary. As we celebrate the 250th anniversary of America’s founding, join local historian Jim Segrave-Daly for a lively discussion of the causes, events and individuals whose actions led to the American Revolution - and the historic changes that resulted.

Segrave-Daly has presented to libraries and civic organizations nationwide. He is an active member of the American Revolution Roundtable of Philadelphia, Founding Forward, America250PADelco, and a volunteer history teacher. Find out more about him at thelocalhistorygeek.com.

$5 donation suggested. Sample old fashioned baked goods and enjoy a cup of coffee following the presentation.

The Pike County Historical Society is located at 608 Broad St. in Milford.

pictured: Jim Segrave-Daly