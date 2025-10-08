Hope Church sponsors memorial scholarship

A scholarship has been created in memory of the late Dr. James A. Alborano to be given each year by Hope Evangelical Free Church in Matamoras to college students who are in financial need.

To qualify, students must have completed at least one year of education beyond high school. Priority will be given to those in financial need and seeking careers in education and preferably Christian Education. Second party applications will not be accepted.

The scholarship amount will be $1,000 to one student or $500 each of two students. The application deadline is Dec. 8, 2025. Scholarship(s) will be awarded on Dec. 28, 2025 during the 11:00 a.m. Sunday service at Hope Evangelical Free Church, 300 First St., in Matamoras.

For more information and a scholarship application, call Hope Evangelical Free Church at (570) 491-4020 or email hopematamoras@gmail.com.