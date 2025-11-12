Hospice to deliver meals for homebound patients

Hospice of the Sacred Heart will again spread the spirit of gratitude and compassion this holiday season through its annual Thanksgiving Program, taking place on Thanksgiving morning, Thursday, Nov. 27. This is the program’s 20th year.

Each year, staff and volunteers come together to prepare, package, and deliver traditional Thanksgiving meals to Hospice of the Sacred Heart patients receiving care at home, along with their families. Over 700 meals are expected to be delivered. The initiative ensures that patients and loved ones can share in the warmth and comfort of a holiday meal, even when they cannot gather around a traditional family table.

“Our mission has always been rooted in compassion,” said Diane Baldi, CEO, Hospice of the Sacred Heart. “This program allows us to bring comfort, care, and a sense of togetherness to our patients and their families on one of the most meaningful days of the year.”

Volunteers and staff will begin early Thanksgiving morning at Mansour’s Market Café in Scranton, packing full meals complete with turkey, stuffing, potatoes, vegetables, and pumpkin pie for dessert. The meals are then carefully hand-delivered by volunteers to patients throughout the region.

“This effort truly embodies what Thanksgiving is all about — gratitude, service, and community,” added Ann Seechock, Volunteer Coordinator. “We’re proud to share this day with those we serve.”

Hospice of the Sacred Heart extends its thanks to the many employees, volunteers and community partners who make this event possible each year.

Hospice of the Sacred Heart is a not-for-profit, free standing hospice program serving Northeastern Pennsylvania since 2003. For more information or to learn how you can support future programs, Log onto HospiceSacredHeart.org or call (570) 706-2400.