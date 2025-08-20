Host a table at the Girls in STEM Symposium

Join the Lacawac Sanctuary Foundation in the Girls in STEM Symposium on Oct. 16 in Lake Ariel, Pa. from 9 am - 1:30 pm. The inspiring one-day event brings together middle and high school girls from across the region to explore exciting career pathways in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM).

Local and regional STEM-focused companies and organizations to participate by hosting an informational table and providing engaging staff who can interact with attendees, answer questions, and share their career journeys. Their presence and insights can help spark curiosity, build confidence, and encourage these young women to see themselves in STEM careers.

Organizations will be able to connect directly with motivated young women interested in STEM; Showcase their company’s work, mission, and career opportunities, and contribute to building a more diverse and innovative STEM workforce.

If you or someone you know is interested in reserving a table or learning more, contact President Craig Lukatch at craig.lukatch@lacawac.org.