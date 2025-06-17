Hundreds rally in area ‘No Kings Day’ protest

This year, June 14 was recognized in the area with flags - and “No Kings Day of Defiance” protest signs.

Because it was the day of the U.S. Army’s 250th anniversary parade and President Donald Trump’s birthday, national event coordinators NoKings.org chose the date as a way to protest the Trump administration’s policies and actions, their website said. According to Indivisible Project, a national partner of NoKings.org, over 5 million people across 2,169 events in countries around the globe participated.

About 1000 people protested near Broad and Hartford Streets. There Attendees remained on the sidewalk, although some protesters shouted slogans against Trump administration policies.

Attendee Alan Brilliant said that he is very scared about what is happening nationally with what he described as the president’s violation of the constitution and laws of our country like abortion rights, due process, rounding up citizens, and violating voting rights.

Events were staggered to begin two-hours apart throughout the day in various locations throughout the area, which allowed people to get to more than one of the regional protests.