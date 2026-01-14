The Wayne Memorial Hospital (WMH) In-School Walking Program is off to a great start with a record number of participants this season. WMH partners with local school districts to provide indoor heated, secure, and well-lit locations for area residents to go for an evening walk.

The program is for about six months - from Oct. 14, 2025 through April 23, 2026 - weeknights Monday through Thursday from 6-8 p.m. The hallways are open for walkers at Damascus, Lakeside, and Preston Elementary Schools; Wallenpaupack South Elementary and Wallenpaupack High School; Evergreen and R.D. Wilson Elementary Schools, and Western Wayne Middle/High School when school is in session, unless cancelled due to weather or other unforeseen developments.

Registrations are still being accepted for the current program. Each participant is required to purchase an identification badge for $5 and sign a liability waiver. Returning walkers need to sign a liability waiver and receive a ‘26 sticker. For security purposes you must log in and out, each time you go for a walk in the school hallways.

To get started, call the WMH Community Relations Office at 570-253-8990 or log onto WMH.org and click on the Community tab-then Outreach.

“Walking offers many health benefits” says Carol Kneier, co-organizer of the program and WMH Community Relations Manager. “It helps reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease and stroke, improves bone strength and balance and, during the long winter months, helps improve your mood.”