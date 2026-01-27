Interactive event focuses on local flooding initiatives

More than 35 community members gathered on Jan. 16 at RH Smith Mercantile for an interactive showcase highlighting local efforts to better understand and prepare for flooding.

The event marked the culmination of months of work by a small community climate action group and increased public awareness about flood risk, preparedness, and nature-based solutions.

During the evening, attendees explored floodplain and risk maps provided by the Open Space Institute, which helped illustrate how flooding affects different areas of Port Jervis and why proactive planning is critical. Participants said that seeing the maps helped them better visualize their own vulnerability and the importance of community-wide preparation.

The event featured several hands-on demonstrations designed to make flood science accessible to people of all ages and backgrounds. One showed how water pools and moves through clay-type soil – a common soil type in the region – which helped explain why certain areas are more prone to standing water and flooding. Another demonstration highlighted sensors and how they can be used to detect rising water levels and provide early warning during flood events.

The evening also centered community voices and their lived experiences through recordings of personal memories of past Port Jervis flooding events. The stories will help preserve local knowledge and shape future preparedness efforts.

The showcase introduced the Sunflower City Project, an innovative and community-driven initiative launched by the climate action group to reduce flooding through creative, nature-based approaches. It demonstrates how residents, regardless of age or prior expertise, can play a role in addressing local climate challenges by planting sunflowers. Plants like sunflowers that have deep, strong root systems, help break up soil and improve water absorption.

Held in an open, welcoming setting with food and conversation, the free event emphasized connection, learning, and collective action. Organizers hope the showcase inspires continued engagement and empowers more residents to take part in shaping a flood-resilient future for Port Jervis.

This work is funded by Orange and Rockland Utilities to support Cornell Cooperative Extension in building community resilience in Orange County. For more information about the Sunflower City Project, log onto sunflowercity.org.

For more about upcoming community resilience activities, email Dr. Julika von Stackelberg at jv426@cornell.edu.

Cornell Cooperative Extension and its partnerships provide programs for Orange County residents on youth and family development; nutrition, health, and food safety; community and economic vitality; and agricultural sustainability through Cornell based research. Committed to Orange County, we design programs to meet local needs to enable people to improve their lives and communities. For more information, call 845-344-1234 or log onto https://shorturl.at/3o8sU.