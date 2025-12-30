Kinder Morgan donates $25K to support training

Kinder Morgan, Inc. recently donated an additional $25K to the Pike County Emergency Services Initiative Fund (PCESI) to support EMS training. The Pike County Commissioners announced the contribution to the fund at a meeting in November.

The Pike County Emergency Services Initiative Fund, administered through the Greater Pike Community Foundation (GPCF), was created in 2019 by the Pike County Commissioners and Public Safety Department, with founding donations from the law firm of Weinstein, Zimmerman & Ohliger, William Lovejoy, and individuals who generously supported the NEPA Gives day of philanthropy.

The mission of the fund is to provide adequate funding to qualified Pike County emergency services agencies and other nonprofit emergency response organizations to advance the cause of emergency medical services in the county through support of, and access to training programs.

“Not long ago, there was a real question about whether an ambulance would arrive when needed. Thanks to this fund, we have dedicated EMS personnel, many of whom have received PCESI scholarships and trained at out facility, ready to respond,” said Pike County Commissioner Matthew M. Osterberg. “None of this would be possible without the generous support of Kinder Morgan and the continued contributions from our community members.”

“An investment in EMS training is an investment in the safety and resilience of our communities,” Allen Fore of Kinder Morgan said. “Kinder Morgan is pleased to continue our annual contribution to provide support for the first responders of Pike County.”

Gifts to the fund can be made online at https://greaterpike.org/ or by checks made payable to GPCF/PCESI and mailed to P.O. Box 992, Milford, Pa. 18337.