Lake to Lake 8K trail run at Lacawac Sanctuary

Lacawac Sanctuary will host the 12th Annual Lake to Lake 8K Trail Run, 5K Woods Walk, and Dog Wag, Saturday, Oct. 19 beginning at 9 a.m.

The event, which celebrates outdoor fitness, community engagement, and the natural beauty of Lacawac Sanctuary, features an 8K trail run, a 5K walk through the woods, and a dog-friendly “Dog Wag” route for four-legged friends and their owners.

Melissa Scartelli and Peter Paul Olszewski, Jr. will be on hand to promote a healthy, active lifestyle and supporting the Sanctuary’s mission to connect the community with nature.

Participants are encouraged to register early and experience the beautiful trails and vibrant community atmosphere. Proceeds from the event support Lacawac Sanctuary’s ongoing educational and conservation programs.

Log onto https://shorturl.at/mYClj to register for the event.