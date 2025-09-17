Latino Heritage Month Film Series at ESU

East Stroudsburg University will celebrate Latino Heritage Month with its 12th annul Latino Heritage Film Series on Saturday, Sept. 27 at Pocono Cinema & Cultural Center, which is located at 88 S. Courtland St., in East Stroudsburg. The festival is co-sponsored by the Department of Modern Languages, Philosophy, and Religion and the ESU Foundation.

Kicking off the film festival will be “Querido trópico/Beloved Tropic” at 1:30 p.m. Shown in Spanish and English with subtitles, it is the story of a pregnant immigrant from Colombia who connects with a wealthy woman suffering from dementia in Panama City, and how their lives intertwine. There will be a Q&A with director Ana Endara Mislov following the screening.

“Fenómenos naturales/Natural Phenomena” will be shown at 4 p.m. in Spanish and English with subtitles. It is a tropical Cuban reinterpretation of “The Wizard of Oz.” Vilma is a crack shot eager to enter the national skeet shooting competition. Unfortunately for her, pregnant women are barred from competing, dashing her hopes - until a freak tornado whisks her over the rainbow to Niña Bonita, the isle hosting the tournament. Donning a blue dress and red slippers, Vilma sets out to prove her mettle in a strange land. There will be a Q&A with the director, Marcos Díaz Sosa following the screening.

Both films are free and open to the public. For further information log onto esu.edu/latinofilmseries or contact Annie Mendoza, Ph.D., professor of modern languages at (570) 422-3842 or amendoza@esu.edu.