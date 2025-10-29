Library branch to close

The Pike County Public Library (PCPL) Board of Directors has announced the temporary closure of its Dingmans Ferry Branch, effective immediately, due to severe funding shortfalls resulting from the ongoing budget impasse in the Pennsylvania legislature.

While the library is a nonprofit, independent organization, its operations depend in large part on annual allocations from local governments, including the county and local townships, and the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. Those funds have been delayed due to the state budget crisis, creating an immediate financial gap that threatens core services.

“This was a heartbreaking decision,” said Robb Ruiz, President of the Board of Directors. “Our mission has always been to serve every resident of Pike County, and closing the Dingmans branch feels like losing a piece of our shared home. But until sufficient funding is restored and secured, we simply cannot sustain both locations.”

PCPL remains committed to serving all Pike County residents through its Milford Branch, which will continue to provide access to books, digital materials, computers, Wi-Fi, printing, programming, and community events. In addition, the Dingmans Ferry collection will remain available — patrons may borrow items from that collection through the Milford branch or request transfers to ensure continued access.

“Even during this difficult time, we want our Dingmans patrons to know they are not forgotten,” Ruiz added. “We will continue doing everything we can to maintain access to materials and services countywide.”

As a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, PCPL depends on a combination of state and county funding, grants, and private donations. With public funding delayed, community support is now essential to sustain operations.

Donations can be made by mailing to Pike County Public Library, 119 East Harford St., Milford, Pa. 18337; in person by dropping off at the Milford Branch, or online via www.pcpl.org.

Every contribution — no matter the size — helps maintain library hours, support technology access, fund programs, and keep the library open to everyone who depends on it.

The Pike County Public Library serves thousands of residents across the area, offering free access to books, technology, educational programs, and community spaces. Guided by its mission to promote literacy, lifelong learning, and community connection, PCPL remains a cornerstone of public service and opportunity for all.