License, photo centers closed for Labor Day

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced that all driver license and photo centers, including its full-service center in Harrisburg, will be closed Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, through Monday, Sept. 1, 2025, in observance of the Labor Day holiday.

A complete listing of driver and photo license center closings through 2025 is available at pa.gov/agencies/dmv. To schedule an appointment at a PennDOT Online Messenger Service Centers, log onto https://shorturl.at/AKo6f for telephone numbers and other information.