Local non-profit donates funds to food pantry

The non-profit organization Delaware Valley Action! (DVA) has voted to donate $500 to the Ecumenical Food Pantry in Pike County in direct response to the government shut-down and families missing desperately needed funds for food.

According to a county-by-county breakdown of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients compiled by news station WGAL, just over 6,700 Pike County residents - about 11% of the county’s population - receive SNAP assistance from the program, which is administered through the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Designed to help low-income households fight food insecurity, there are about 42 million Americans receiving SNAP benefits. Due to the shutdown, monthly program benefits will not go out on Nov. 1.

A Delaware Valley Action! press release indicates that food pantries in Pike County and elsewhere in Pennsylvania are experiencing dramatic increases in families requesting their assistance.

“This is an emergency situation,” said Gretchen Pollack, DVA! Co-President. “Our neighbors are in desperate need of food to feed their families, so DVA! is stepping up to help them.”

DVA! is not affiliated with any political party. For more information about the organization, log onto DelawareValleyAction.org or email DelawareValleyAction@gmail.com.