Local students make Dean’s List

Three Pike County students have been named to the fall 2025 dean’s list at Indiana University of Pennsylvania (IUP). Students achieve dean’s list status when they are full-time (12 or more credits) students with a grade point average of 3.25 or higher.

Wyatt M. Magill and Nolan-Michael Sukovich, both from Milford, were named. Magill is majoring in Natural Science while Sukovich’s major is Sports Management.

Samantha Walzer was also named to the Dean’s List. From Shohola, Walzer is a Family and Consumer Sciences Education - PreK-12 - major.

Since its founding in 1875, IUP has evolved from a teacher-training institution into a doctoral research university recognized for its commitment to student success and achievement. The institution celebrated its 150th anniversary in 2025, and through the Impact 150 comprehensive campaign, the university honors a legacy of educational excellence while looking to its next 150 years of student success, innovation, leadership in healthcare education, and public service.