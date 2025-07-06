Lyme disease prevention highlighted

Pennsylvania typically ranks in the top 10 in the country for Lyme disease cases per 100,000 residents and in 2024, the Departments of Health (DOH) recorded 16,620 lab-confirmed cases of Lyme disease while tick-borne illnesses are predicted to rise this year.

”Spending time outdoors supports physical and mental well-being. When outdoors, I encourage Pennsylvanians to take some simple steps to protect their health,” DOH Secretary Dr. Debra Bogen said. “Take a few extra minutes before heading out the door to apply and carry sunscreen to prevent sunburns, bring water to prevent dehydration, and apply or carry an EPA-approved bug spray to prevent tick bites.”

Most cases of Lyme disease can be treated successfully with a short course of antibiotics. However, if the infection is left untreated, it can spread to joints, the heart, and the nervous system.

For more on how to plan outdoor activities safely, DOH launched an online dashboard that shows where ticks are prevalent so people can take appropriate precautions.