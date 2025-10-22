Make sure your vote counts

As Election Day approaches, here is important information you should know about casting a ballot on or before Nov. 4.

Be sure voting registration is correct and up to date by searching through the New York State Board of Elections website at https://shorturl.at/gag4E. The link can be also be used to find a polling site as well as to track a mail-in ballot. In Pennsylvania, log onto https://shorturl.at/Ca7V2 to check or update your voting registration.

New York State offers early voting from Saturday Oct. 25 through Sunday Nov. 2. Information on early voting locations throughout Orange County can be found at https://shorturl.at/9X3co.

Skipping the physical polling place is an option via voting by mail using an absentee or early mail ballot. Absentee ballots require a reason why one is needed (such as illness or disability). According to the Orange County Board of Elections website, all applications requesting to receive an early mail ballot must be received by the board of elections in your county no later than 10 days before the election (which is Oct. 25). For early mail ballots to be received in-person, applications must be received no later than the day before the election (Nov. 3).

For Pennsylvania Vote by Mail information, log onto https://shorturl.at/k6I99, but note that the deadline for absentee or main-in ballot for municipal election is 5p.m. on Tuesday Oct. 28. Ballots must be returned by 8 p.m. on Nov. 4.

A recent change in New York state law means that voters can no longer cast a ballot on a voting machine if they have already been issued an absentee ballot for that election. Voters who have already been issued an absentee ballot can still vote in person using an affidavit ballot, however. Request one at your polling place if this is your reality.

Haven’t registered yet? The deadline to register to vote in the Nov. 4 election for New Yorkers is Oct. 25, but the deadline for Pennsylvania municipal election registration was Oct. 20.

Polling places will be open from 6 a.m. until 9 p.m. on Election Day in New York and 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. in Pennsylvania. For more information, log onto the Orange County Board of Elections webpage at https://shorturl.at/PRvsi or the Pike County Elections Office page at https://shorturl.at/bGOTB.