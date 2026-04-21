May happenings at Farm Arts Collective

Hoehler conducted creative writing workshops on Riker’s Island for over a decade and for fourteen years led weekly theatre workshops at Otisville State Prison. In January 2020, he founded Acting Out, a professional acting company for the formerly incarcerated. Hoehler’s book, “Acting Out: How a Prison Theatre Workshop Broke Free,” was published by Applause Books. His Off-Broadway credits include “But for the Grace” (HB Playwrights), “Rehearsing the Vonnsee Conference” (Gerald R. Lynch), “I of the Storm” (Gym at Judson), “HAIR“ (Connelly Theatre), “Inadmissible” (Canal Park Playhouse) and “The Rubber Room” (Artistic New Directions).

On Friday, May 8, at 7 p.m. accomplished theater artist and songwriter Richard Hoehler will perform new songs at the Farm Arts Collective. Food and refreshments will be served.

The Farm Arts Collective shared upcoming programs for the month of May.

On Saturday, May 9, at 10 a.m. Chelsea Kelley will lead a hands-on composting workshop until 12 p.m. at Farm Arts Collective on Willow Wisp Organic Farm located at 38 Hickory Lane. This event is co-presented with SEEDS (Sustainable Energy Education and Development Support), an organization dedicated to promoting energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable living in our communities.

This interactive workshop will dive into the science behind composting, offering practical tips for improving soil and plant health while reducing household waste. Attendees will learn what compost is and why it matters through engaging demonstrations and discussions designed for both beginners and seasoned gardeners.

Key topics include identifying compostable materials (browns vs. greens), best practices for composting in the kitchen, and an overview of backyard composting devices. Chelsea will also demonstrate how to make compost and apply it to plants, helping participants choose the method that best fits their needs for ultimate soil and plant health.

A question-and-answer session will follow, giving attendees the opportunity to ask questions and gain personalized advice on composting at home. Join us for an informative morning aimed at building more sustainable communities, one backyard at a time.

For more information or to register for this event, visit Farm Arts Collective’s website www.farmartscollective.org/workshops.

Farm Arts Collective operates an agricultural center on Willow Wisp Organic Farm a solar-powered organic vegetable farm in Damascus, PA. Programs and activities intersect the life sustaining practices of farming, art, food, and ecology to build a creative and resilient cultural ecosystem.