Memorial Park salutes women veterans

Veterans’ Park in Matamoras is planning to recognize all women veterans in Pike County and surrounding areas for their service in a first-ever booklet to be published honoring those who served. A Women’s Monument Dedication Ceremony is planned for June 12, 2026 at 6:00 p.m.

As women have been active in the military and acting in supporting roles as far back as the Revolutionary War in 1775, over the course of 200 years, they have progressed from non-combative roles to full military status. Veterans’ Park would like to take this opportunity to celebrate their commitment and service to our country.

If you are a woman veteran of Pike County or immediate surrounding areas and would like to be included in our booklet or know of someone who is, email klvetspark@gmail.com or mail Veterans’ Memorial Park and Education Center Society, P.O Box 303 Matamoras, Pa. 18336. by March 15, 2026.

Applications must be received before March 15, 2026. There is no fee required, but donations are accepted.