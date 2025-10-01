Milford Masquerade set for Halloween Eve

Have you gotten your tickets to MEC’s (Milford Enhancement Committee’s) Milford Masquerade on Oct. 30 yet?

For many years, Scott and Eileen Smith have held a Halloween party at their Milford home. It was the event of the season and a place to see and be seen. They went all out in terms of food, music, and spooky and creative decorations. The guests went to elaborate lengths in creating their costumes, and all the proceeds went to charity. Last year, the Smiths raised more than $6,000 in one evening.

This year, the MEC will be sponsoring the Halloween party – The Milford Masquerade. This is a departure from their usual sponsorship of the annual Welcome Party and it is a perfect alignment of the stars that the MEC will be using it as their major fundraiser this year for the renovation of Ann Street Park. It gives them a chance to bring people together who care about the community and help with community enhancement at the same time.

The MEC was established in 1999 by Richard L. Snyder with the goal of engaging residents, business owners, and community leaders in creating a more attractive and pedestrian-friendly community by improving sidewalks, crosswalks, curbs, pedestrian lighting, landscaping, and trashcans. They also went out of their way to invite newcomers to the area - hence, the annual Welcome Party.

The organization went through several incarnations under the sponsorship of other non-profits until 2021 when they incorporated independently as a 501(c)(3) organization. By the end of 2024, MEC helped support over $8 million in streetscapes and other beautification projects.

“Milford is a very special place that has touched the hearts of many people and inspired them to do good by their community. MEC is a group of volunteers that work to make our corner of the world the best place to be,” MEC President Yana Thatcher said. “Ann Street park is the focal point of the community and we are going to fix the walkways around the park and install a gated, tree-lined Promenade which will become a gathering place for children and adults across Pike County.”

The Promenade will preserve the park’s serenity and beauty while increasing its walkability, usability, and safety. The MEC is working with Maria Gordon Farrell from the Milford Borough Council and the Parks Department on the design and to secure grants for the later parts of the project.

As the excitement grows, many people are already planning their Masquerade costumes. It’s a bit of a “Can you top this?” for most creative costume bragging rights.

There will be sumptuous food, drinks, music, a photo booth, and good friends and neighbors. Scott and Eileen Smith will lend their spectacular decorations, including scary electronic décor, as well as their wisdom on “spookology” for having done this for so many years.

“Scott and I are very happy that MEC was willing to take on the role of sponsoring a fun Halloween party raising funds for Ann Street Park improvements,” Eileen Smith said. She and Scott will be there chaperoning the spine-chilling, the scary, and all the fun for the evening.

It will be a wicked night to raise spirits and funds for Ann Street Park.

Individual tickets are $125, but they are limited and won’t be sold at the door. Several donation levels are available, including two tickets for $250; four tickets for $500, and four tickets plus additional perks for $1000 and up. Log onto https://shorturl.at/n6j8c to purchase.

For questions, email MilfordEnhancementCommittee@gmail.com or call (570) 832-4789 and leave a detailed message.

The Milford Masquerade will be held on Thursday, Oct. 30 from 7:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. at the Tom Quick Inn - Varsity Bar, 411 Broad St. (Entrance on Blackberry Alley).