Milford Matamoras Rotary Club welcomes new member

On Wednesday, March 4, the Milford Matamoras Rotary Club inducted Tammy Bekirov as a new member to the club. Bekirovis also involved with Delaware Valley School District PTA.

Bekirov and her family own and operate Bekirov Disposal and Roofing Disposal and their focus is on dependable workmanship and fair pricing. “Tammy is very excited to become a Rotarian and we are very happy to have her! Our club is growing quickly and Tammy is our fifth new member this year,” the Milford Matamoras Rotary Club shared in a press release.



Milford Matamoras Rotary Club meets every first and third Wednesday’s at 12:15 p.m. at the Dimmick Inn in Milford. Anyone interested in becoming a member contact John at 610-662-5393 or come to a meeting.