Milford Township Hires New Assistant Zoning Officer

Milford - After several weeks of searching, the Milford Township Supervisors hired a new assistant zoning officer.

Steven Steele, a previous code and building enforcement official with Port Jervis as a code and building enforcer, was recommended and voted into the position. It couldn’t come at a better time in the opinion of township applicants. A township resident who spoke at the meeting detailed how they haven’t heard anything about their zoning application for at least a month.

After the supervisors advertised for bidders, they chose American Rock Salt the coming winter season road salt. A contract for 400 tons of treated salt, priced at $128.50 a ton will be issued. The price is similar to last year’s bid.

The supervisors have recommended a public hearing with the planning board on the Comprehensive plan update. The hearing will be held on July 7 at 7:15 p.m. at the municipal building.

The Planning Board has been invited to a joint meeting to discuss section 407 of the zoning ordinance and to meet with the new municipal planner. Section 407 is being amended.

Nonresident construction for zoning and applications for conditional usage will be updated due to issues evolving with the Milford Water Authority. The supervisors and the planning board will discuss the comments and questions from residents before sending them to the water authority.

There will be a Spring Vendor Market on Saturday, May 17 at Suite 510 on Route 6 and 209. There will be crafts, food trucks, vendors, local businesses, and more. The rain date will be Sunday, May 18.

Due to the Tuesday, May 20 election, the next supervisors’ meeting will be held on Wednesday, May 21.