MLK Jr. Day commemoration

A potluck dinner will be held on Monday, Jan. 19, 2026 at 6 p.m. at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Port Jervis to commemorate Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.

The event will include reflections on the life and work of Dr. King through spoken word, film, personal remembrances, and music.

Participants are invited to bring something to share – a dish, dessert, or drinks. In the spirit of honoring Dr. King’s commitment to service, St. Peter’s will be collecting non-perishable food items to distribute to local food panties at the event.

The church is located at 31 West Main St. in Port Jervis, N.Y. Ample parking is available in the parking lot on West Main Street, and parking for people with disabilities is available at the entrance on Hudson Street.

For additional information, call 845-856-1033.