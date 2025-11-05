Musicians perform to support scholarships for local students

A collective of 11 local musicians will unite for a special performance of classic folk-rock, pop, and traditional Irish ballads to benefit The Walt Edwards Ashenfelter Music Scholarship Fund at Greater Pike Community Foundation.

The event is happening at the rustic and welcoming Back Road Brewing Company in Milford on Thursday, Nov. 20, 2025, from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.

This evening of live music is completely free and open to the public. Attendance is the best support, and donations are completely optional. Every dollar raised goes directly to carrying on the legacy of Walt Edwards Ashenfelter (1943–2020), a beloved Milford artist and advocate for the live performing arts.

Managed by Greater Pike Community Foundation, the fund’s mission is simple: Foster the next generation of regional artistic talent through grants and scholarships.

Expanding Opportunity for Young Musicians

The fund is growing its impact. Last year, it provided a $500 grant to the Delaware Valley Music Boosters and awarded a $1,000 scholarship to DVHS senior Sophie Allen, who is now pursuing her music education degree at Penn State University.

This year marks a major expansion: the scholarship is now open to graduating seniors from both Delaware Valley High School as well as Port Jervis High School who plan to major in music performance, education, production or composition.

Local featured artists

Come out and hear this gathering of local talent perform together. The evening will feature a wonderful lineup of performers, including: John Curtin, Marc Von Em, Mark Ferguson, Maryanne Ford, Don Holocher, Robert Kopec, Eric Langberg, Lenny Miller, Scott Palermo, Charles Reynolds, & Mike Zimmerman

Enjoy great music, great beer & food, and help support young music artists in our community.