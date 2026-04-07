New Pike County Historical Society exhibit features items from Gillinder Glass

The Pike County Historical Society will feature an exhibit featuring several types of glass souvenirs which were once created on site at the Centennial Exhibition in Philadelphia in 1876 by local glass manufacturer Gillinder Glass.

Along with an exhibit case filled with Gillinder goods there will be other items associated with the American Centennial including an original LEB Manufacturing Centennial Bell created in 1876 for display at schools and churches in celebration of America’s 100 birthday - 150 years ago. Also on exhibit is an original, official U.S. Flag made especially for the Philadelphia Expo - donated to the museum by Jim Levell - and several items first introduced to the world at the expo, including the typewriter and telephone. Foods first introduced at the Expo included Heinz Ketchup and Hires Root Beer.

The exhibit will open officially on Wednesday, April 22, and remain through August. Attendees will receive a hot dog and root beer from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on opening day.

The American Centennial year of 1876 was a turning point for the Gillinder Glass Company’s operation. The company was founded in 1861 and continues to make specialized glass today at their factory in Port Jervis.