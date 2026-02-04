Olsommer offers assistance for veterans and their families

Rep. Jeff Olsommer (R-Pike/Wayne) reminds veterans and their families that help is available in the district office.

On Monday, Feb. 9, a representative from the American Legion will be available to assist veterans and their dependents. Services include assistance with compensation, pension and death benefits, education and health care, plus other benefits. Veterans do not need a membership with the American Legion to receive these services.

Appointments are required and available between the hours of 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Individuals may call the office at 570-226-5959 for scheduling.

the townships of Blooming Grove, Dingman, Greene, Lackawaxen, Milford, Palmyra (Pike), Shohola, Westfall, Cherry Ridge, Dreher, Lake, Lehigh, Paupack, Palmyra (Wayne), Salem, South Canaan and Sterling, and the boroughs of Matamoras, Milford and Hawley.