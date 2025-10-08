Orange County hazardous waste, prescription collection Oct. 25

This year’s Orange County Household Hazardous Waste and Operation Safe Scripts Pharmaceutical Collection will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 378 Main St., Lot No. 2, in Highland Falls. Enter via Webb Lane for this rain or shine event.

What to bring

Oil and wet latex/water-based paints, stains and varnishes, paint thinners and strippers, wood preservatives, resins, rosins and adhesives, polishes for furniture, floor and metal, cleaners for rug and upholstery, cleaners for oven, toilet bowl and drain, swimming pool chemicals, pesticides, herbicides, insecticides, fluorescent bulbs, spot removers, dry cleaning solvents, lighter fluids, camp size propane tanks, septic tank degreasers, full or partially full aerosol cans, rubber cement, airplane glue, photo chemicals, chemistry sets, engine degreasers, full or partially full aerosol cans, rubber cement, airplane glue, photo chemicals, chemistry sets, engine degreasers, carburetor cleaners, car waxes, kerosene, gasoline, gas/oil mixes, fire extinguishers, mercury thermostats, thermometers and pharmaceutical drugs.

Rechargeable (Ni-Cd) batteries, auto and tractor batteries, transmission fluids, brake fluids, motor oil and antifreeze can be brought to this event AND Orange County Transfer Stations 1, 2 and 3 (located at New Hampton, Newburgh and Port Jervis)

What not to bring

• Electronics, computers, VCRs, home appliances, tires and BBQ propane tanks should be taken to your local transfer station.

• Household batteries and dried latex paint should be bagged and thrown in the trash.

• For smoke detectors, contact company on back of unit.

• Call police for ammunition, fireworks and explosives.

• Take medical sharps back to the hospital.

• For radioactive materials, unknown gases, controlled substances and pathological material call (845) 291-2640.

Event guidelines

Materials should be loaded in the rear of your vehicle and staff will unload materials as you remain in your vehicle. Smoking is not allowed and a valid ID showing county residency is required.

Email Orange County Recycling Coordinator Ermin Siljkovic at esiljkovic@orangecountygov.org for more information.