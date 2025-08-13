Orientation and safety training

Do you find joy in the outdoors, have a soft spot for animals (especially horses), and feel a sense of purpose in helping others? If so, GAIT Equine Assisted Services offers a truly rewarding volunteer experience.

GAIT provides therapeutic riding classes that make a real difference in the lives of individuals with diverse needs. The organization is seeking enthusiastic volunteers to assist with these impactful sessions, which typically take place on Wednesday evenings, Thursday evenings, and Saturday mornings.

No prior horse experience is necessary. The friendly and knowledgeable GAIT team will provide all the needed training to help volunteers feel comfortable and confident. Those searching for a volunteer opportunity that’s both fun and deeply meaningful are encouraged you to connect with the staff.

For more information, GAIT is hosting a Volunteer Orientation & Safety Training on Saturday, Aug. 23, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. New and returning volunteers fulfilling annual requirements are invited to RSVP via https://shorturl.at/2n74C.

The minimum age for volunteers is 12 years old. Volunteers over the age of 18 are required to undergo background checks as mandated by Pennsylvania law (these are renewed every five years). Returning volunteers should update your forms and attend one safety training each year.

To download volunteer forms, links to obtain background checks and for more information about volunteering, log onto https://gaittrc.org/volunteer/.